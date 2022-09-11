Cannon Dancer announced for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox

Cannon Dancer (also known as Osman in the US) was released in arcades back in 1996, developed by Mitchell Corporation, which had a lot of members from Capcom's Strider team.

This is a game in the same vein as Strider, which means a whole lot of action and platforming, and a close-combat focus rather than shooting. It has now been announced for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox with a planned release of Q1 2023. If you love retro-action and stunning pixels, this really is for you, check out the console announcement trailer below as well as the official synopsis further down.

Cannon Dancer is an action jump-and-run game set in a dystopian late 21st century, in which the world is under the control of a single federal government. One day, a new threat known as "Abdullah the Slaver"—an evil sorceress who wants to take control of the world—appears, causing widespread terror and panic. This fear incites the abandonment of all economic activity and corruption in the government, which now undermines the foundations of society itself. Judicial Affairs Director, Jack Layzon, fears the worst and summons a lone assassin.

The player controls a Cannon Dancer called Kirin; a top-class agent in a mercenary unit known as "Teki," and a highly skilled martial arts fighter. As he travels, he has to face not only Abdullah the Slaver and the government forces but also the other members of the Teki, who want him dead for personal reasons.