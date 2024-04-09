Cannes will screen the biggest film event of the year

HQ

Cannes Film Festival-goers are in for an absolute treat this year as the biggest movie event of the entire year is set to screen at the annual glamorous event. Nope, we're not talking about Joker: Folie à Deux, Gladiator 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Wicked: Part One or any similar posers, we're of course talking about the new film series that everyone is raring to see for themselves on the big screen, Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga.

The first film in the franchise is set to be shown to Cannes attendees this year, meaning not only will Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga be present, but so will June's biggest planned film. Judging by what The Hollywood Reporter has said, Kevin Costner will also be present at Cannes this year, and no doubt a few other stars will flock to the glitzy event as well to show off their upcoming effort.

Horizon will screen at Cannes on May 19, 2024, meaning we'll no doubt get to hear a few early impressions about this huge movie event ahead of its arrival on June 28 (for the first part, with the second coming on August 16) shortly afterwards.