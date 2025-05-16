Cannes honors Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza airstrike

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. On Thursday evening, the Cannes Film Festival paid tribute to Palestinian photojournalist Fatima Hassouna, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike days after learning her documentary would be screened.
The event, coinciding with Nakba Day, highlighted her dedication to capturing life in Gaza despite dangerous conditions. Festival organizers acknowledged the tragedy, emphasizing the power of film to preserve her legacy. You can learn more about Fatimma here.