Cannes honors Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza airstrike

Festival screens documentary celebrating Fatima Hassouna's life amid ongoing conflict.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. On Thursday evening, the Cannes Film Festival paid tribute to Palestinian photojournalist Fatima Hassouna, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike days after learning her documentary would be screened.

The event, coinciding with Nakba Day, highlighted her dedication to capturing life in Gaza despite dangerous conditions. Festival organizers acknowledged the tragedy, emphasizing the power of film to preserve her legacy. You can learn more about Fatimma here.

Palestinians struggle to obtain clean water due to the water crisis and water cuts in the Gaza Strip amid the war and the imposed blockade, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on May 8, 2025 // Shutterstock

