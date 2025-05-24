English
Cannes Film Festival: Power restored after power outage disrupts final day

French authorities investigate possible sabotage as electricity returns following major outage.

The latest news on France. We now know that Cannes began recovering power Saturday afternoon following a five-hour blackout that affected over 160,000 households and coincided with the closing day of its prestigious film festival.

The disruption, caused by a substation fire and a high-voltage line failure, led to widespread delays and speculation about potential foul play. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the incidents were deliberate or coincidental. Stay tuned for more updates.

Cannes Film Festival 2025 // Shutterstock

