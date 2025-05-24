Cannes Film Festival: Power restored after power outage disrupts final day

Dansk
The latest news on France. We now know that Cannes began recovering power Saturday afternoon following a five-hour blackout that affected over 160,000 households and coincided with the closing day of its prestigious film festival.
The disruption, caused by a substation fire and a high-voltage line failure, led to widespread delays and speculation about potential foul play. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the incidents were deliberate or coincidental. Stay tuned for more updates.