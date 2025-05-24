Cannes Film Festival: Police investigate arson as cause of power outage

Dansk
The latest news on France. French police are examining the possibility of a deliberate fire causing the widespread blackout which has left much of Cannes without electricity, right on the final day of its world-famous film festival, which runs from May 13 to May 24.
"We are looking into the likelihood of a fire being started deliberately," said a spokesperson for the French national gendarmerie, noting that no arrests have occurred thus far. Of course, how the situation unfolds remains to be seen, so stay tuned for further updates.