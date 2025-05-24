English
Cannes Film Festival: Police investigate arson as cause of power outage

Authorities probing deliberate fire as possible cause.

The latest news on France. French police are examining the possibility of a deliberate fire causing the widespread blackout which has left much of Cannes without electricity, right on the final day of its world-famous film festival, which runs from May 13 to May 24.

"We are looking into the likelihood of a fire being started deliberately," said a spokesperson for the French national gendarmerie, noting that no arrests have occurred thus far. Of course, how the situation unfolds remains to be seen, so stay tuned for further updates.

Cannes Film Festival 2025 // Shutterstock

