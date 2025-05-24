Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony to proceed despite power outage

HQ

The latest news on France . The Cannes Film Festival just confirmed that its closing ceremony and scheduled events will take place as planned, despite a significant power outage affecting Cannes and the surrounding Alpes-Maritimes region.



"The Palais des Festivals has switched to an independent power supply, allowing all scheduled events and screenings, including the Closing Ceremony, to proceed as planned and under normal conditions," the festival said in a statement.

And then, the statement continues: "However, screenings at the Cineum have been temporarily suspended and will resume as soon as power is restored." Of course, how the situation unfolds remains to be seen, so stay tuned for further updates.