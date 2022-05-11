Candyman implies that he will embody Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

HQ

Marvel's Spider-Man release is expected in 2023. We have known since last year that Tony Todd will voice Venom, the game's villain. As reported by VGC, a tweet by the American actor has led to some speculation, as he posted that he is conducting motion capture sessions:

<social> https://twitter.com/TonyTodd54/status/1523671271367577602 <social/>

While this may not look like a big thing, it hints that he is already in the process of playing the role of the villain. Even though he did not mention that these sessions are meant for the new Spider-man title by Insomniac Games, his reaction to the messages of the fans leaves little room for doubt.

Many users have responded with images and animations related to Venom, which the actor himself has retweeted. This has been interpreted as a confirmation for these theories. Will we have the official announcement soon?