Candyman actor Tony Todd has passed away

The beloved horror movie icon has left us.

The American actor Tony Todd has passed away after a long illness. Todd is best known for his role as the killer in the classic horror film Candyman from 1992. However, we've seen him on the big screen many times in films such as The Crow, Final Destination, Night of the Living Dead, The Rock, and Platoon. Tony Todd was 69 years old. Rest in peace, Tony. Our thoughts are with his family.

