Candy Crush to get a Space Jam: A New Legacy crossover event

A few days ago, we reported on the announcement of the Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Video Game, and now ahead of the movie's release date, we can also look forward to a crossover event coming to Candy Crush Saga. Set to bring LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, and a bunch of the other members of the Tune Squad to the game, the event will start as soon as July 6 and will run until July 19 and will offer a range of in-game rewards and boosters to use in-game.

Known as The Space Jam: Tune Squad Takeover, players will need to be level 25 or above in-game, but can participate in the event entirely for free. The event itself will ask players to free Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck and Bugs Bunny from gum trapping them in the map, with help from LeBron James and Tiffi. As players move up the leaderboards, they will unlock a range of special treats, which even includes exclusive film content from the movie.

As part of the event, there will also be a limited-time season pass in Candy Crush Soda Saga from July 8 through July 29, where players will collect basketballs to progress through the season pass to acquire new rewards.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy is part of a pop culture phenomenon and Candy Crush Saga is one of the most beloved mobile games," said Jennifer Sharp, senior director of mobile partnerships at Activision Blizzard King. "We're excited to combine forces with Warner Bros. to create a great new experience for fans."