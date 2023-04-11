Candy Crush has been downloaded over 3 billion times

HQ

Every now and then, we keep hearing about records set by major video games selling millions of copies. Then there's Candy Crush which turns 11 years old tomorrow. During this time, this free-to-play title has been downloaded 3 billion times.

The almost unfathomable number was revealed in a MobileGamer.biz interview with the Candy Crush boss Todd Green. We already knew (thanks to King's latest quarterly report) Candy Crush had 233 million monthly active user during the fourth quarter of 2022, and this really makes it easy to see why Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which King is a part of.

It instantly makes Microsoft a huge actor in mobile gaming, and we have to assume Microsoft wants to make all those users a part of the Xbox ecosystem eventually for an enormous boost. Green himself had this to say about the merger:

"We continue to focus on King and our business, but what I can say is that King is excited about the possibilities the merger could bring.

Microsoft has said that an important part of the deal is their ability to expand into the mobile space. We're thrilled that King could be a part of that potential future although we continue to operate as two separate companies for now."

Thanks Tweaktown