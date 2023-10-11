Candy Crush celebrates its 10th anniversary and King, 20 years as a studio

HQ

Now that looks like it will soon join the Microsoft family, King has taken the opportunity to celebrate two of the company's most important anniversaries in the last few days. On the one hand, 20 years of work by the studio, which is now looking further into the future of AI to optimise its two most popular games, Farm Heroes Saga and Candy Crush.

It is precisely with Candy Crush that they are also celebrating the tenth anniversary of the game, which has reached 20 billion dollars in revenue and exceeded 3 billion downloads.

"Candy Crush Saga was groundbreaking, it changed the way everyone plays games on their phones, and 10 years later, it feels like we've only just begun," says Tjodolf Sommestad, President of King. "I am immensely proud of the team and the work they have done to achieve this level of success. We have put so much care and effort into creating a game that so many people enjoy and we remain committed to our mission to keep the world playing for many years to come."

"Over the past ten years, Candy Crush Saga has become a cultural phenomenon that brings joy to millions of people every day," says Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. "None of this would be possible without our exceptional team and the players who have made the game truly iconic. I can't wait to see what Candy Crush has in store for the next decade."

Are you still playing Candy Crush?