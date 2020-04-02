Cookies

Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush and other King games offer unlimited lives

This may not be your cup of tea, but so many mobile gamers affected by the coronavirus pandemic could use this.

This may not be your cup of tea, but so many people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic could use King's new offer. The developer is offering unlimited lives in seven of its most popular mobile games as part of the #PlayApartTogether campaign. So if you don't play them, don't close this tab yet, share them with your mobile gamer friends and loved ones because they might be needing it.

Until April 5, the titles below will give you unlimited lives for free:


  • Candy Crush Saga

  • Candy Crush Soda Saga

  • Candy Crush Jelly Saga

  • Candy Crush Friends Saga

  • Farm Heroes Saga

  • Bubble Witch 3 Saga

  • Pet Rescue Saga

Do you have somebody in mind to share this news with?

