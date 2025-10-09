Candela Saitta: "I've gone from bilingual school and royalty to killing zombies in Solaz del Mar"

HQ

At San Diego Comic-Con Málaga we were not only able to talk to Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, stars of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, but also to some of the talent that is completing the cast of Season 3.

Unlike previous locations in the series, such as the UK and France, the third and fourth batches of episodes are being shot in Spain, which is why AMC brought to the Malaga convention performers such as Óscar Jaenada, Candela Saitta, and Eduardo Noriega. The three of them stopped by the Gamereactor lens, in the exclusive video you can see below, exceptionally recorded in Spanish:

HQ

During the conversation we wanted to know about the acting growth of the young Argentinian star, who had previously played Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Does she have anything in common with the character of Justina in Daryl Dixon?

"Well, they are played by the same person, that's all," Saitta says in the video. She then further explains: "They're very different things. Queen Maxima, actually, I didn't play anything but a teenager, because Maxima, when she was a teenager wasn't a queen, she was a 15-year-old. And with Justina, well, I went a bit to the other extreme: From royalty to the apocalypse, from the prestigious bilingual school to killing zombies in Solaz del Mar".

"So they were two very different things, but I have very, very nice memories of both."

With roles in English and Spanish, and making her mark with these two shows (the 11-17 y.o. Maxima and a Justina that has everyone on edge in TWD:DD's T3), the 22-year-old actress continues to project herself as one of the new Latin promises in the field.