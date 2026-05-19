Cancelled Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake would have had a fully voiced protagonist

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The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake seems nowhere closer to us than real-life hyperspeed travelling and pet droids. However, some fans may be breathing a sigh of relief that the original version of the remake was canned, as it would have included a major change to our protagonist.

In a new cinematic caught by MP1st, we not only get a look at the way certain story elements changed in the opening of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, but it's also confirmed that this remake would have opted for a fully voiced protagonist in the game. Considering the original game had a silent protagonist, with dialogue options appearing as text boxes, this would have made quite a significant difference. It likely wouldn't have changed too much about the story, but it would have meant the game wouldn't exactly be a reskinned version of what we know from the past.

Of course, the Aspyr version of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was cancelled, and now Saber continues to work away on the game. It appears a lot of work was done by Aspyr, but that work primarily focused on the very start of the game. We'll have to see if Saber gets any further, or if this project is going to linger in the shadows for a while longer.