Cancelled Power Rangers game was set to be "Gotham Knights 5yrs before GK's announcement"

A few years ago, there was a pitch for a AAA Power Rangers game that would have brought the brightly coloured heroes and the universe's iconic villains to the video game world. The title was dubbed Project Nomad and unfortunately didn't ever really get the chance to see the light of day before it was cancelled.

However, now we've been given a bunch of details about what could have been, as former Saban employee Jason Bischoff has taken to Twitter to dish out the information.

One of the first things that Bischoff revealed was that the game was heavily inspired by Rocksteady's Arkham series, and was loosely regarded as "'Arkham' Rangers... of Gotham Knights 5yrs before GK's announcement."

Bischoff also revealed that while the game did not receive support due to no available budget or bandwidth to spare at the developer, there was a bunch of concept art produced, including a look at some of the characters and even a mecha dinosaur.

Be sure to take a look at the concept art below, because it is rather impressive.

