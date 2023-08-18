Cancelled Netflix series Warrior Nun to become a film trilogy

HQ

Scrapping shows that don't live up to expectations is commonplace for the powers that hide behind Netflix's walls, and Warrior Nun was one of the many productions that got the boot last year after existing for two seasons. Disappointing for fans, of course, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Now the show's producer has announced that they plan to produce at least three films based on Warrior Nun, and that it could be the beginning of a whole new film universe if all goes well. Great news for those involved and all those who followed the show when it aired on Netflix.

Have you seen Warrior Nun and what did you think of the show?