Cancelled D&D RPG gameplay surfaces online

In 2021, developer Hidden Path Entertainment announced it was working on an open-world RPG set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. In 2023, it was reported that Wizards of the Coast cancelled five video games, and a year later, Hidden Path confirmed that the game was cancelled.

As spotted by MP1st, a new light has since shone on the game thanks to recently released development materials, including new gameplay. The game - Project Dante - shows third-person gameplay, with the hero being joined by two companion characters. There's also some concept art which was posted on Imgur.

Both melee and ranged combat were shown, and while it's clear this was in a very, very early stage of development, there will be some RPG fans who will mourn its loss. Hidden Path confirmed that a lack of funding led to the project's cancellation, with 44 employees being laid off at the studio.