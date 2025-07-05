"Cancel your Game Pass": Xbox backlash erupts online

HQ

The massive layoffs that recently hit Microsoft — and especially the Xbox division — likely haven't left anyone untouched, particularly considering the company's latest earnings exceeded expectations and brought in record profits. In protest, many fans have now chosen to vent and express their frustration by simply cancelling Game Pass subscriptions as a form of boycott against Microsoft and its actions.

Discussions on forums like ResetEra and Reddit are simmering with anger. In addition to cancelling Game Pass, people are selling their consoles or switching from Windows to Mac or Linux.

"My sub is ending on 30th Octorber and I don't have intention of resubbing, shame I'll lost access to my GWG games, but that's life"

"Stop using Windows products if you can. There are several nice threads here on setting up Linux"

The reasons for the backlash go far beyond the layoffs, which were more or less just the final straw. No, people are generally fed up with Microsoft's decision to prioritize subscriptions and AI over consoles, games, and applications that you can actually own.

Many critics argue that this business model is eroding trust among core users and fans. Online, the "Cancel Your Game Pass" movement has gained traction, with plenty of people claiming they'll not only stop paying for the service, but also ditch Windows entirely.

At the heart of this is principle, disappointment, and the sense that Xbox has lost its soul — why support something you no longer believe in?

Of course, there's a flip side: some point out that a mass exodus might only hurt the developers and not necessarily Microsoft's leadership. Among the many comments circulating, a few stand out:

"Joke of a company"

"Microsoft can go to hell"

People are, quite simply, furious — and for good reason. Or what do you think?

What's your take on Microsoft as a company today, and their current business model?