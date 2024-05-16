Cancel the Garfield movie, Chris Pratt doesn't like lasagna

HQ

As was the case when he was announced as the voice of Mario for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there was a bit of backlash when it was revealed Chris Pratt would be the voice of Garfield. It didn't seem like Pratt was doing anything but his normal voice for the role, and so fans weren't exactly best pleased.

It seems like Pratt may have been the wrong man for the role even more so now, as in an interview with Comicbook.com, he revealed he doesn't even like lasagna, Garfield's favourite meal. "No. In fact, I don't like lasagna I think it's kind of overrated," he said. "I don't like the vegetables they hide in there. Then the long flat noodles and then the little white cheese ends up being cold and there's not enough sauce. I'm not a fan."

It seems like Pratt has just never had a good lasagna. In any case, at the end of the day he is an actor. His job is to fake things, and so he can surely pretend to love lasagna all day long.