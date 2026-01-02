Canary Islands added to "no travel" list for 2026

HQ

Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, and Lanzarote have been placed on Fodor's Travel "No List" for 2026, effectively marking the popular Spanish holiday destinations as off-limits.

The guide cited rising visitor numbers, environmental strain, housing pressures, and overburdened infrastructure as reasons for the decision, noting that tourism contributes to more than a third of the Canary Islands' GDP and employs roughly 40% of the population, yet creates significant local challenges.

The islands welcomed 7.8 million visitors in 2025, with over 27 million airport passengers processed in the first half of the year, a five percent increase from previous years. Fodor's emphasises that the "No List" is not a call for a boycott, but a nudge to give overtouristed destinations a breather while preserving fragile ecosystems and local communities.

The publication also included destinations such as Antarctica, Glacier National Park in the United States, Isola Sacra in Italy, Switzerland's Jungfrau Region, Mexico City, Mombasa in Kenya, and Montmartre in Paris on the 2026 list, warning travellers that the listed locations face ongoing sustainability challenges despite their appeal.

