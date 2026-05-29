Canadian university looking to sue disruptive YouTuber for cooking a curry in the middle of a lecture

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In a rather bizarre turn of events that further exemplifies how toxic influencer culture has become, a university in the Canadian province of Ontario is looking to take legal action against a YouTuber known as Fique Ayub Fique, all after the individual decided to enter classes while concealing a stove and ingredients, before proceeding to cook a curry in the middle of class, acting disruptively by using an exaggerated Indian accent.

The Ontario Tech University has officially filed an injunction against Ayub all the same, claiming that he has profited from "unlawful trespass and unauthorised use" of the university's property. So far, the video in question that was made by Ayub from this incident has generated over 13 million views since it was posted in October 2024, with Ayub's follower count also ballooning from 60,000 to 1.3 million in the same time period.

As per National Post, the legal documents that have been filed to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Oshawa state that Ayub's actions weren't even a one-off situation, as the influencer returned a year later in October 2025 to complete a similar 'prank', this time acting as though he was teaching his own class at the university on cooking, wherein he decided to end the events by throwing curry at the students on-hand...

The injunction has been granted by Ontario Superior Court Justice Susan Healey, who has stated: "Ayub has no business being on campus; restricting his ability to trespass does not harm any of his fundamental rights. On the other hand, the ongoing reputational harm to Ontario Tech and potential interruption to its students' and professor's rights to attend class, free from harassment and unwanted distraction, requires that this injunction be granted."

There has not been any response from Ayub, even if the influencer has issued a defence claim wherein he denies "each and every allegation", despite the videos from the situation still being active on his YouTube account.