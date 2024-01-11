Canadian retailer lists a new version of the PS5 DualSense controller

HQ

Another version of Sony's first-party DualSense controller may have just been revealed by Canadian Best Buy. According to the store's website, the PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense controller has a couple of features users will certainly be interested in.

Namely, these features are an included charging station, and a 12-hour battery life. The listing, if it proves to be authentic, would mean that we're getting quite the extension when it comes to the time we can spend gaming on PS5 without needing to charge our controllers.

Sadly, without an official confirmation from Sony, we can't confirm whether this is legitimate or not. Slip-ups have been known to happen, even with official listings on retailer websites.

Would you buy the V2 version of the DualSense?