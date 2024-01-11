Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Canadian retailer lists a new version of the PS5 DualSense controller

A V2 version of the DualSense controller may have just been confirmed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Another version of Sony's first-party DualSense controller may have just been revealed by Canadian Best Buy. According to the store's website, the PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense controller has a couple of features users will certainly be interested in.

Namely, these features are an included charging station, and a 12-hour battery life. The listing, if it proves to be authentic, would mean that we're getting quite the extension when it comes to the time we can spend gaming on PS5 without needing to charge our controllers.

Sadly, without an official confirmation from Sony, we can't confirm whether this is legitimate or not. Slip-ups have been known to happen, even with official listings on retailer websites.

Would you buy the V2 version of the DualSense?

Canadian retailer lists a new version of the PS5 DualSense controller


Loading next content