Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says he has failed Jewish Canadians

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Around 1,200 Israelis were killed in Hamas' terrorist attack nearly three years ago, and many were taken hostage. That marked the beginning of a retaliatory campaign that has been hotly debated ever since. Regardless of one's personal stance on the issue, there have since been reports of a sharp rise in anti-Semitism directed at Jews who have never even set foot in Israel.

Now, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (via CBC) admits that the country has failed to protect its Jewish residents, who he says have been hit by a "crisis of anti-Semitism," where the group is frequently subjected to hate crimes. In fact, a full 70% of the country's hate crimes are currently directed at Jews, even though they make up only 1% of the population.

Canada will now take decisive action to address the problem, according to Carney, who, however, did not present any concrete proposals in this regard.