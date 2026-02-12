Canadian police identify 18-year-old woman as suspect in deadly school shooting

HQ

Canadian authorities have identified the suspect in Tuesday's mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, who died by suicide after the attack. Police said the death toll stands at nine, including the gunwoman, revising an earlier figure of 10. Two victims remain in hospital with severe injuries. Officials described the shooting as one of the deadliest in Canadian history and said the suspect acted alone, with no confirmed motive.

Police said Van Rootselaar had previously been apprehended under British Columbia's Mental Health Act and had prior contact with law enforcement related to mental health concerns. Authorities stated she first killed her mother and 11-year-old stepbrother at home before going to a local school, where a teacher and several students were shot and killed. Firearms recovered included a long gun and a modified handgun.

Prime Minister Mark Carney called the country "in shock and mourning," lowered flags to half-mast for seven days, and postponed an overseas trip. The tragedy has renewed scrutiny of Canada's gun laws and mental health systems, though officials emphasized that school shootings remain rare in the country. Investigators continue to examine how the suspect obtained the weapons and what led to the attack...