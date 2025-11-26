Canadian Olympian swimmer Penny Oleksiak suspended for two years for failing to inform about her whereabouts

HQ

Penny Oleksiak, 25-year-old swimmer, one of Canada's most condecorated Olympians (four medals including one gold in Rio 2016, three medals in Tokyo 2020), has accepted a provisional suspension of two years by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for failing to comply with anti-doping regulations.

She failed to inform about her whereabouts, that require athletes to inform anti-doping authorities where they will be for at least one hour every day for unannounced out-of-competition testing.

As a result, she will be banned from competition for two years, and will only be allowed to compete after July 14, 2027. All her results after June 16, 2025 will be disqualified, including the forfeiture of medals, points, and prizes.

Swimming Canada respects the decision but defends Penny's explanation that these were inadvertent errors and that she did not use banned substances. "We will miss Penny on the national team and hope to see her back in the pool when she is eligible" (via Reuters).