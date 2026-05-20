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Canadian Grand Prix: What time is the fifth Formula 1 race of the season
How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix in Formula 1 this weekend, with sprint race and Grand Prix on May 23-24.
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Formula 1 returns this weekend after two weeks since the Miami Grand Prix, in which the Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli added a third victory and stood 20 points ahead of his teammate George Russell, the one that many expect the favourite for the title this year, seeing the evident downfall of McLaren's Norris and Piastri and Red Bull's Verstappen.
The season returns to North America, which is good news for Europe as the races will take place on Saturday afternoon (17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST for the sprint race on May 23) and Sunday evening (21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST for the Grand Prix on May 24).
Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix times:
Thursday, May 21st
- Press Conference: 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST
Friday, May 22nd
- Free Practice 1: 18:30 CEST, 17:30 BST
- Sprint qualifying: 22:30 CEST, 21:00 BST
Saturday, May 23rd
- Sprint Race: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST
- Qualifying: 22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST
Sunday, May 24th
- Canadian Grand Prix: 22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST
Will you follow the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix this weekend?