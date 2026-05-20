Canadian Grand Prix: What time is the fifth Formula 1 race of the season

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Formula 1 returns this weekend after two weeks since the Miami Grand Prix, in which the Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli added a third victory and stood 20 points ahead of his teammate George Russell, the one that many expect the favourite for the title this year, seeing the evident downfall of McLaren's Norris and Piastri and Red Bull's Verstappen.

The season returns to North America, which is good news for Europe as the races will take place on Saturday afternoon (17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST for the sprint race on May 23) and Sunday evening (21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST for the Grand Prix on May 24).

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix times:

Thursday, May 21st



Press Conference: 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST



Friday, May 22nd



Free Practice 1: 18:30 CEST, 17:30 BST



Sprint qualifying: 22:30 CEST, 21:00 BST



Saturday, May 23rd



Sprint Race: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST



Qualifying: 22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST



Sunday, May 24th



Canadian Grand Prix: 22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST



Will you follow the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix this weekend?