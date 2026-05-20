Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
Sports

Canadian Grand Prix: What time is the fifth Formula 1 race of the season

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix in Formula 1 this weekend, with sprint race and Grand Prix on May 23-24.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Formula 1 returns this weekend after two weeks since the Miami Grand Prix, in which the Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli added a third victory and stood 20 points ahead of his teammate George Russell, the one that many expect the favourite for the title this year, seeing the evident downfall of McLaren's Norris and Piastri and Red Bull's Verstappen.

The season returns to North America, which is good news for Europe as the races will take place on Saturday afternoon (17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST for the sprint race on May 23) and Sunday evening (21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST for the Grand Prix on May 24).

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix times:

Thursday, May 21st


  • Press Conference: 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST

Friday, May 22nd


  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 CEST, 17:30 BST

  • Sprint qualifying: 22:30 CEST, 21:00 BST

Saturday, May 23rd


  • Sprint Race: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST

  • Qualifying: 22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST

Sunday, May 24th


  • Canadian Grand Prix: 22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST

Will you follow the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix this weekend?

Canadian Grand Prix: What time is the fifth Formula 1 race of the season
PatrickLauzon photographe / Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

SportsFormula 1Max VerstappenGeorge Rusell


Loading next content