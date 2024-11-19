Canadian Grand Prix swaps dates with Monaco GP to reduce carbon emissions in 2026

HQ

Monaco GP has been one of the longest running Formula 1 races since the official F1 debut in 1950. There were rumours about Monaco GP coming to an end after the current contract expired in 2025, but it was extended for another six years, so the Montecarlo streets will keep on hosting the challenging (and slow) Formula 1 races until at least 2031.

However, there is a change. After 2026, the usual late May weekend for Monaco GP will be changed to the first full weekend of June. Its dates have been swapped with the Canadian GP in Montreal, which will be held on the third or fourth weekend of May each year.

This will make Montreal GP be right after Miami GP in May. Two North American GPs in a row that will help Formula 1 "rationalise" the race calendar, avoiding two unnecessary transatlantic trips in just one month, and reducing carbon emissions.

Stefano Domenicali, F1 president and CEO, has applauded "the tremendous effort from all involved to accelerate the temporary build of the event", in order to strive for their Net Zero by 2030 commitment.

The Canadian Grand Prix has been held since 1961. The current contract extends until 2031. In 2025, the Canadian GP will still be held June 15.