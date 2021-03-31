Canadian development studio acquired by CD Projekt

You're watching Advertisements

CD Projekt has announced that it has acquired Canadian developer Digital Scapes, and will be adding the studio to its ranks under the new banner CD Projekt Red Vancouver. The pair has previously worked together over the development of Cyberpunk 2077 these past few years, but now the acquisition is formalised.

"We are happy to announce that we have just agreed terms of investment with Digital Scapes in Vancouver," said Michal Nowakowski, SVP business development at CD Projekt. "They are a trusted partner that we know very well, and their immensely skilled team is exactly the kind of thing we need to improve our technology and deepen the skillset of our studio overall."

Considering the other three development teams of CD Projekt are all located in Poland, this new developer will allow the studio to continue making games around the clock, as west coast Canada is in a very different time zone to Poland.