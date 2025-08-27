Canadian cyclist Derek Gee quits from Israel - Premier Tech team for "legitimate reasons"

HQ

Derek Gee, 28-year-old Canadian cyclist, has announced he quits from his UCI Pro Team, Israel -Premier Tech. Gee, nicknamed "The Birdwatcher", issued an statement saying that his contract with the Israeli team had been terminated. "This was not an easy decision, but one I made after careful consideration and for legitimate reasons. Certain issues simply made my continuation at the team untenbable".

Currently, Gee has not signed with any other teams, and thanked his former teammates and riders "I had the privilege of working with in my time with the organization". Some earlier reports said that Gee had attracted the interest from Ineos Grenadiers.

Three days before confirming his exit, Israel - Premier Tech issued an statement saying that they hoped to solve issues with the Canadian, citing that the contract until 2028 was valid. It is a big blow for the team, as Gee, who turned pro in 2022, is one of the most promising riders. However, the team did not put Gee in the line up for La Vuelta 2025, despite his good performance at Giro d'Italia, where he finished fourth overall.