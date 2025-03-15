Canada's secret retaliatory trade war weapon: Banning Pornhub

HQ

In the dimly lit comedy clubs of Toronto, where punchlines often double as social commentary, an idea has pierced the noise of Canada's mounting trade tensions with the United States.

What began as a tongue-in-cheek sketch by comedian Matthew Puzhitsky—posing as a faux politician—has spiraled into a viral sensation, exposing the raw nerve of a trade dispute now flirting with absurdity.

The proposal, framed as retaliation against United States tariffs, hinges on leveraging Pornhub's staggering stateside traffic—over 3 billion monthly visits—as economic collateral, a move that could disrupt the digital landscape in the United States.

Though the accompanying online petition hasn't garnered a lot of attention yet, its symbolic weight reflects a growing appetite among some Canadians for creative, if extreme, countermeasures.

Behind the uproar lies Pornhub's corporate ties to Montreal-based Aylo, parent company to a network of adult sites. While unlikely, it remains to be seen whether Ottawa will entertain the idea—and how Trump would react if they did.