Canada's Poilievre returns to Parliament after by-election win

The latest news on Canada . Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada's Conservative opposition, has secured a swift return to Parliament after a surprising defeat earlier this year, winning a by-election in Alberta's conservative heartland.

"Mark Carney has been failing. He's failed, he's backed down, he's made concession after concession vis-a-vis the Americans," Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada's Conservative opposition, told a press conference last Thursday.

The victory gives him a platform to press Mark Carney on US trade tariffs and government handling of international relations. Carney, who leads a minority government, faces criticism from Poilievre for what he calls repeated concessions to Washington.

Poilievre will need to clearly differentiate his approach from Carney's centrist policies if he hopes to capitalize on this momentum. The House of Commons is set to resume mid-September, where the confrontation is expected to unfold, so stay tuned for further updates.