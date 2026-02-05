Canada's future of ice hockey, Gavin McKenna, is being accused of felony aggravated assault

HQ

Canada's next big thing in ice hockey is 18-year-old Gavin McKenna, and he is now accused of felony aggravated assault by authorities in State College, Pennsylvania, according to CNN, and reported by Finnish YLE. And as if one felony aggravated assault wasn't enought, McKenna is also being accused of "simple assault, a misdemeanor and summary charges of harassment and disorderly conduct".

These alleged incidents took place on January 31 (according to court documents). According to the State College Police Department, Gavin McKenna was involved in "an altercation at approximately 8:45 p.m ET on Saturday", and then he allegedly "struck a 21-year-old male in the face, causing injuries that required corrective surgery". Further, according to Pennsylvania's state crime code, the maximum penalty for first-degree felony aggravated assault is 20 years in prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for "Feb. 11 at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania".

Hockey experts seem to widely think that Gavin McKenna is likely to "hear his name called first at June's player draft in Buffalo, New York". In other words, McKenna is not playing in the NHL, at least not yet.