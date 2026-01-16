Canada showed Finland how it's done in women's junior ice hockey

HQ

A few days ago Gamereactor reported that Finland's national ice hockey team for ladies under 18 had lost to USA in ugly numbers: 0-14 to North American hockey ladies according to Finnish YLE.

Another North American team didn't make it any easier: Canada won Finland 0-12. It is now clear, that Finland's so called U18 team has had its worst world championship ever. The next step is to play against Hungary. The loser will have to play in a lower 1st division in he future.

Canada's best players were Adrianna Milani (4 goals), Maddie McCullough (2 goals) and Sofia Ismael (2 goals). According to Finland's head coach Mira Kuisma, Canada was great at taking advantage of its opponent's own mistakes.

"Especially the first two periods were played at a tempo where we were not able to play. In the third period, Canada slowed down and we were able to play with the puck a little."

The decisive match against Hungary is on Saturday, and the head coach Kuisma has her hopes high.

"On Saturday, we want those players on the field who want to play for Finland's honor and show that we belong in these games."