Canada ready to "intensify" trade talks with US as Trump introduces 50% tariffs

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Donald Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on various Canadian goods, following the US president claiming that US cars, dairy, and alcohol had faced "unequal treatment" from the country's North American neighbour.

Canadian PM Mark Carney is ready to "intensify" trade talks with the US in the coming weeks. The tariffs are set to take effect in 30 days. Canadian wine, hockey sticks, cement, and more are targeted by the tariffs, but other key exports are left untouched, such as energy, potash, minerals and fish.

Back in 2025, Canada retaliated against Trump's tariffs. Some of them were dropped, but levies remained on US cars, steel, and aluminium. In a statement on X, Carney said: "This is the latest in a series of unilateral US trade actions that began with the US imposing a series of tariffs in direct violation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement."

This comes after Trump made threats to impose fines and tariffs over the smoke from Canada's wildfires drifting into cities in the US. No mention of wildfires was made in the executive order signed by Trump this week, according to BBC News.