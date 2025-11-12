Canada pushes to join Eurovision as part of cultural shift toward Europe

HQ

Canada is exploring the possibility of joining the Eurovision Song Contest, something officials say reflects the country's effort to assert its cultural independence and deepen ties with Europe.

As reported by The Guardian, a brief mention in Canada's new federal budget revealed that the government is working with CBC/Radio-Canada, an associate member of the union, to discuss potential participation.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the idea came from "the people who participate," and described it as part of a broader push to "protect our identity" and showcase Canadian talent on the global stage.

Canada's European pivot

Prime Minister Mark Carney is reportedly involved in the initiative, which aligns with Ottawa's diplomatic realignment away from Washington and toward European partners following recent trade tensions with Donald Trump's administration.

Eurovision director Martin Green confirmed early discussions with CBC, saying the contest welcomes interest from new broadcasters. While Canada has never competed, several Canadian artists, including Céline Dion, have graced the Eurovision stage.