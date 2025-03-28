Canada prepares for $13 billion helicopter fleet investment

HQ

The latest news on Canada . The Canadian military is set to move forward with its ambitious $12.9 billion plan to acquire a new fleet of tactical helicopters, aimed at addressing gaps in firepower, mobility, and support for special operations.

The Next Tactical Aviation Capability Set (nTACS) project, which will serve the Royal Canadian Air Force, the Canadian Army, and Canadian special forces, promises to upgrade Canada's aviation capabilities by replacing the aging CH-146 Griffon fleet.

With discussions expected to begin this summer, the project is still in its early stages, with an initial operating capability targeted for 2033. Meanwhile, Canada is also focusing on upgrading its fleet of Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, with a mid-life update set for 2032.