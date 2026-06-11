Canada plans to ban social media for people under 16 years old

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Canada's Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, introduced Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, that would ban social media in the country for those under 16, according to Government of Canada, and reported by The Guardian and YLE.

An exception would be allowed for services whose providers could verify specifically defined security measures to protect minors.

Artificial intelligence-based chat services, for example, would also have to tighten monitoring of harmful content and notify authorities, if users are planning to harm themselves or others.

To become a law, both the upper and lower houses of the Canadian Parliament must approve the bill.