Canada hits back with 25% tariffs on United States imports

Canada has fired back at the United States' latest tariff escalation by imposing its own 25% duties on 30 billion Canadian dollars' worth of American imports, a move that underscores growing trade tensions between the two nations (via Reuters).

The decision came mere hours after United States President Donald Trump slapped similar tariffs on goods from both Mexico and Canada, reigniting economic friction between the neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau framed the decision as a necessary response, arguing that the tariffs imposed by the United States were completely unjustified and demanded a firm reaction from Canada.

Trudeau also vowed to escalate further if the United States does not reverse course, outlining plans to expand the tariffs to an additional 125 billion Canadian dollars' worth of imports within three weeks.

In the meantime, Canada is taking the legal route, challenging the tariffs through the World Trade Organisation and the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, signalling that this battle is far from over. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.