Canada formally recognises the State of Palestine "Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel."

HQ We just got the news that Canada has recognised the State of Palestine. The decision, announced by Mark Carney on Sunday, aligns Canada with over a hundred nations that have already taken this step. Other Western allies, including the United Kingdom and Australia, have also endorsed the measure on Sunday. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attends a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Ukraine's Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 24, 2025 // Shutterstock