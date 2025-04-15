Canada eyes Gripen fighters as F-35 deal faces uncertainty

HQ

The latest news on Canada . We now know that the country is in active negotiations with Swedish defense manufacturer SAAB to procure Gripen fighters, a move that could replace the aging CF-18s, with Saab CEO having confirmed that negotiations were ongoing.

This follows tensions with the US and the looming collapse of the F-35 procurement deal. Despite the higher operational costs and advanced features of the F-35, the Gripen's lower purchase price and significantly reduced maintenance costs offer a compelling alternative.

While the Gripen may lack some of the F-35's cutting-edge stealth, it could provide greater fleet size and enhanced operational readiness. The two nations' cooperation through NORAD could also make the Gripen a valuable complement to American F-35s.