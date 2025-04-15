English
Canada eyes Gripen fighters as F-35 deal faces uncertainty

Diplomatic tensions with the US push Canada toward Swedish alternatives.

The latest news on Canada. We now know that the country is in active negotiations with Swedish defense manufacturer SAAB to procure Gripen fighters, a move that could replace the aging CF-18s, with Saab CEO having confirmed that negotiations were ongoing.

This follows tensions with the US and the looming collapse of the F-35 procurement deal. Despite the higher operational costs and advanced features of the F-35, the Gripen's lower purchase price and significantly reduced maintenance costs offer a compelling alternative.

While the Gripen may lack some of the F-35's cutting-edge stealth, it could provide greater fleet size and enhanced operational readiness. The two nations' cooperation through NORAD could also make the Gripen a valuable complement to American F-35s.

Saab JAS 39 Gripen // Shutterstock

