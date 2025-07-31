Canada announces it will recognise the State of Palestine in September

HQ

The latest news on Canada and Gaza . Israel appears to have pushed its colonialist aspirations over the Gaza Strip to the limit. Week after week we report on the horror, violence, and hunger that plague this narrow territory besieged by neighbouring Israel. Israel continues to turn a deaf ear to international pressure for a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian aid.

But for the first time since the formation of the state of Israel, the world's most powerful countries are beginning to see the situation in a different light. France was the first to do so, announcing a few weeks ago that it will recognise the State of Palestine next September, as will the United Kingdom (under certain conditions, such as the calling of elections for the Palestinian Authority without Hamas). And today we learn that Canada will be the third member of the G7 (the world's largest economies) to recognise the State of Palestine, also next September, according to the BBC.

Not that Palestine was not recognised as a sovereign nation before (147 of the 193 member states of the United Nations recognise it as such), but it is now with the conflict reaching a critical point for the population that Israel is losing its international allies, leaving it de facto isolated and supported only by the United States.

Israel's foreign minister flatly rejects the Canadian government's announcement as "a reward for Hamas". More than 60,000 people have lost their lives in Gaza, and 154 people, including 89 children, have died from malnutrition, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.