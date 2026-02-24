Canada announces $220 million for Ukraine

HQ

Canada will provide Ukraine with C$300 million (about $220 million) in new military assistance and impose sanctions on 100 vessels linked to Russia's so-called shadow fleet, Defence Minister David McGuinty said on Tuesday.

The funding is part of a broader C$2 billion aid package previously outlined in last November's federal budget. Much of the overall package had already been announced.

Speaking in Ottawa, McGuinty said the measures underscore Canada's continued support for Ukraine as it marks four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion...