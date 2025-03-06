United States and Canada lock horns in prolonged trade war

HQ

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that the trade war with the United States will persist indefinitely, emphasizing that his government will not back down from retaliatory tariffs until Washington reverses its trade measures (via Reuters).

Following a charged conversation with President Donald Trump, Trudeau acknowledged that while discussions continue through diplomatic channels and high-level negotiations, there is no immediate resolution in sight.

The Trump administration justifies its tariffs by pointing to border security concerns, but Canada has swiftly countered with its own levies on billions of dollars in United States imports, with further increases on the horizon.

Meanwhile, a temporary tariff exemption for automakers offers a flicker of relief, though its one-month duration signals continued economic uncertainty. Trudeau, soon to leave office, took a final swipe at Trump's approach to negotiations, contrasting international diplomacy with real estate deal-making. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.