Canada and Mexico ramp up negotiations to avoid United States tariffs

Canada and Mexico are expected to intensify their diplomatic efforts this week to avoid steep 25% tariffs on exports to the United States, which could be imposed as soon as March 4 (via Reuters).

The two countries have already made significant strides in bolstering border security and combating fentanyl trafficking, buying them a brief reprieve from these tariffs, which would severely disrupt the North American economy.

With the Trump administration demanding proof that these security measures are effective, negotiations are expected to focus on the progress made and any further steps needed to fully satisfy the administration's concerns.

Canada, for its part, has deployed advanced surveillance technologies and appointed a special fentanyl czar to combat the opioid crisis, while Mexico has mobilized thousands of national guard troops to its northern border.

However, experts suggest that while the tariff threat may be delayed, it is unlikely to be completely lifted until there is clear evidence that these measures are curbing illegal activities. For now, it remains to be seen whether the talks will secure a lasting agreement or if the tariffs will be implemented as planned.