Can your PC run Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga properly?

HQ

Yesterday we finally got a release date for the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which has been severely delayed by two years. It will be released on April 5, and judging by the new trailer, the extra time has been well spent as it looks stunning.

But that wasn't the only thing we got, as the Steam page has now been updated with requirements for PC:

Padawan (minimum):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-2400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon HD 7850 or Geforce GTX 750 Ti

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Jedi (recommended):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i5-6600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon R9 290 or Geforce GTX 780

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Seems really reasonable, which hopefully also means most will be able to play it with too much hassle.