Can your PC run Halo Infinite?

We finally got a release date for Halo Infinite yesterday, and it turns out it launches on December 8. Microsoft also presented a Halo themed Xbox Series X as well as an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 with a Master Chief theme. But Halo Infinite is coming for PC as well, and now the minimum and recommended specs have been revealed on the Steam page for the game.

It turns out to be a pretty flexible game that will run with only a AMD FX-8370 processor and a AMD RX 570 graphic card. Perhaps not that strange considering it will run on an old Xbox One as well. It you want to enjoy it on recommended settings... well, you'll have to step up.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

It's worth pointing out that Halo Infinite is 50 gigabytes according to this, but it is only the campaign with no patches. The multiplayer is 'free to play' and stand-alone, so you will probably need roughly double this size if you want both campaign and the multiplayer.

Will you be playing Halo Infinite on PC or Xbox?