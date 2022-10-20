Can your PC run Gotham Knights?

HQ

It was only just made officially clear that Gotham Knights would not run above 30 fps on current-gen consoles, an unusual development especially since the game was once set to debut on last-gen consoles. But as it is clear that the game is quite demanding at least on console, how does this shape up for PC players? Well, the specs shown off on Steam, show that it won't be much better on this platform.

As you can see in the specs below, to run the game in only 1080p resolution and at 60 fps, you will need at least an RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, on top of 16GB of RAM, and an i7-10700K or Ryzen 5 5600X CPU. Lower settings require less demanding hardware of course, but this does mean sacrificing appearance and visuals for what is often regarded as an expected level of performance for gaming in this day and age.

Minimum:



OS: Windows 10 64-bit



Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K (3.7 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.60 GHz)



Memory: 8 GB RAM



Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OR AMD Radeon RX 590



DirectX: Version 12



Storage: 45 GB available space



Additional Notes: 1080p / 60fps / Low Quality Settings



Recommended:



OS: Windows 10 64-bit



Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.8 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (3.7 GHz)



Memory: 16 GB RAM



Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT



DirectX: Version 12



Storage: 45 GB available space



Additional Notes: 1080p / 60fps / High Quality Settings



Warner has yet to share what it will take to run the game in 1440p, 4K, or on high/ultra graphics settings, but clearly it will require quite powerful tech to do so.