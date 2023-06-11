Can your PC handle the vast Starfield galaxy?

We finally got a good look at Starfield tonight, which frankly seems to be all that we could hope for, and then some. While we've already reported about the story trailer, Bethesda Game Studios has now shared the full PC specs on the Steam page.
As expected, it's a fairly demanding title, but it still seems as pretty reasonable requirements. Check it out below:
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045)
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, Nvidia Geforce 1070 Ti
DirectX: Version 12
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 125 GB available space
Additional Notes: SSD Required
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10/11 with updates
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080
DirectX: Version 12
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 125 GB available space
Additional Notes: SSD Required
Is you computer up for at least recommended settings when Starfield launches for PC and Xbox Series S/X (included with Game Pass starting day 1) on September 6?