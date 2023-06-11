Can your PC handle the vast Starfield galaxy?

HQ

We finally got a good look at Starfield tonight, which frankly seems to be all that we could hope for, and then some. While we've already reported about the story trailer, Bethesda Game Studios has now shared the full PC specs on the Steam page.

As expected, it's a fairly demanding title, but it still seems as pretty reasonable requirements. Check it out below:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, Nvidia Geforce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Is you computer up for at least recommended settings when Starfield launches for PC and Xbox Series S/X (included with Game Pass starting day 1) on September 6?