Can your PC handle Resident Evil Village?

We're now just a bit more than six weeks away from the launch of Resident Evil Village, so the game has entered the final polishing phase. This also means that the developers are pretty sure what kind of PC you'll need to run the game, which is why they've revealed the PC system requirements:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 ／ AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM ／ AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Capcom notes that these kinds of PCs will be able to run the game at 1080p/60fps when using the Prioritize Performance mode, but also warns us that dips might occurs in graphics-intensive sequences.

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 ／ AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 ／ AMD Radeon RX 5700

DirectX: Version 12

The recommended specifications will also let you run Village in 1080p/60fps without sacrificing graphical quality. Those of you who want to enjoy Lady Dimitrescu and the other stuff with ray tracing should know that you'll at least need a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT to do so.

