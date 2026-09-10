Can your PC handle Control Resonant? The final PC specs for Remedy's action sequel have been revealed

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With launch a couple of weeks away and set for September 24 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, developer Remedy Entertainment has announced the official final PC specs for its anticipated action sequel, Control Resonant.

The PC specs are split into two parts, with half dedicated to running the game without Ray-Tracing enabled, and the other with the lighting technology utilised, and typically speaking, without is quite accessible for modern hardware while using RT is more demanding, as expected.

While you can see the full PC specs below, it should be said there are three components that are maintained and kept the same for all standards of the PC experience. PC players will need at least 16 GB of RAM, 120 GB of SSD storage space, and for their device to be running on Windows 10/11 64-bit.

Otherwise, we're told the PC edition of Control Resonant will be able to offer Nvidia DLSS 4.5 and AMD FSR 4.1 upscaling and frame generation support on devices able to tap into the technology. The same then applies to Path Tracing, Nvidia DLSS 4.5 Ray-Reconstruction, HDR, ultra-wide display support, and an uncapped framerate.

With all of this in mind, can your PC handle Control Resonant?